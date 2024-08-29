Divya Yoga Mandir Trust gets NCVET accreditation

Haridwar: Dual Accreditation (Awarding and Assessment Body) was conferred on Divya Yoga Mandir Trust at a programmeorganised under the aegis of National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi . With this dual recognition, Divya Yoga Mandir Trust has become an institution that assesses skills and provides awards.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of Divya Yoga Mandir Trust said that Patanjali’s efforts for skill development, self-reliant India and employment generation will be strengthened. Now the countrymen will be able to benefit from more than 60 vocational education courses.

Acharya said that keeping in mind the changing conditions and environment of the country and the world, skill development is very important for individuals in increasing their employment opportunities. This will not only make the youth self-reliant but will also create employment for others and if the citizens of the country prosper, then the nation will also prosper.