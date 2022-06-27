DJ sound to be limited to 65 dB in Berhampur

Berhampur: Taking cognisance of several complaints regarding use of fireworks and loud DJ music during marriage processions, the Berhampur police have decided to make the use of 'Sound Limiter' for all DJ owners to limit the sound system noise.

The police arranged a meeting with all the DJ owners and band party masters of Berhampur in the office of the SDPO, Berhampur, on Saturday. Inspectors of Baidyanathpur, Gosaninuagaon, Berhampur Town and Bada Bazar police stations participated.

The meeting decided that all DJ owners will purchase sound limiter and install it in their system by July 10. They were asked to abide by the rules of Odisha Fire Works and Loudspeakers Act. The IICs were advised to use the sound level metre to check the sound of band parties during processions.

Saravana Vivek M, SP, said the sound limit would be 65 decibels (dB). "We will do periodic checking. It is now mandatory for everyone. We will follow up and ensure this sound limiter is bought and installed in all DJs soon," he said.

Many bands and DJs play music at 100 decibels. If you're not wearing earplugs, 100 dB can cause hearing loss in just 14 minutes, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

A sound limiter or noise limiter is a digital device fitted with a microphone to measure the sound pressure level of environmental noise, sources said.