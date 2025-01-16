‘DK Boss’ real beneficiary of Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday alleged that ‘D.K. Boss’ is the actual beneficiary of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra which was undertaken to review development projects and interact with people across the state.

However, this initiative has drawn criticism from the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav. Tejashwi has alleged that

“The so-called ‘D.K. Boss’ is the actual beneficiary of the Pragati Yatra. Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra is a facade for corruption. D.K. Boss is amassing wealth through this initiative. I have evidence about how ‘DK tax’ is being imposed and I will reveal it soon,” said the LoP.

Tejashwi also criticised the government for spending a massive ₹2.25 billion on the Pragati Yatra, calling it a waste of public money. He referred to it as a Durghati Yatra (a journey of misfortune) instead of a Pragati Yatra (a journey of progress).

He alleged that the Pragati Yatra is merely an opportunity for retired officials and bureaucrats accompanying Nitish Kumar to indulge in corruption, claiming that the journey symbolises “officers’ freedom to loot.”

The opposition leader also accused Nitish Kumar of lacking a concrete vision or blueprint for Bihar's development while highlighting the absence of discussions around Bihar's demand for special state status during the Pragati Yatra.

“The state has become a Gangaotri of corruption under Nitish Kumar’s leadership,” Yadav said.

On Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav visited Gaya as part of his Karyakarta Darshan Sah Samwad Yatra (Interaction and Dialogue with Party Workers).

During his visit, he met with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party workers to strengthen grassroots connections and gain insights from the ground level.

Tejashwi interacted directly with the party cadre, gathering feedback and discussing their concerns. The approach is aimed at motivating and mobilising RJD workers ahead of future political challenges.



