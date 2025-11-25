DM, SSP to address citizen’s plaint at district level: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to promptly resolve the issues related to him by citizens during the Janata Darshan held at his residence here, officials said on Monday.

The event was held at his official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg, where over 52 individuals from various districts across the state presented their grievances.

The chief minister personally interacted with each complainant, listened to their concerns, and issued directions to ensure a prompt resolution, an official statement issued here said.

During the interaction, he directed all district magistrates and senior superintendents of police to ensure that all grievances are heard and addressed at the district level itself.

He emphasised that officers must ensure the timely redressal of complaints across all departments.

The complaints presented during the Janata Darshan included issues related to financial assistance, illegal encroachments, electricity supply, education, policing matters, and other public concerns.

Reiterating that serving and safeguarding the public’s interests is the government’s top priority, Adityanath assured that the administration is committed to addressing all genuine concerns and will continue to support those in need.

Complainants from districts including Gorakhpur, Shamli, Jhansi, and Kannauj shared their issues with the chief minister, and he issued immediate instructions for appropriate action.