DMK leader becomes the 21st MLA to be affected by Corona

N Suresh Rajan, the DMK party MLA from Nagercoil constituency in the southernmost tip of Tamil Nadu state is the latest lawmaker to have been tested positive with Covid-19. He has been admitted to the government hospital at Kanyakumari.

With the elections of 2021 around the corner and the pandemic demanding visible relief measures by the competing political parties, the netas of Tamil Nadu have been vulnerable to being affected by the virus, as is evident.

With the state itself being the top of the list in this part of the country as far as cases go ( as of 6/30 pm, Chennai had fresh cases of 1138 and the rest of the districts 5855), it is a difficult phase for the region.