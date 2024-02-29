DMK MP P Wilson Calls For PM Modi's Attention To Chinese Incursions Amid Ad Controversy

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP P Wilson has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that he should also acknowledge the presence of Chinese flags raised on Indian territory. Wilson's comments came in response to PM Modi's condemnation of an advertisement by the Tamil Nadu government featuring a rocket with the Chinese flag symbol, which the Prime Minister deemed "an insult to scientists."

In his remarks, Wilson alleged that Chinese incursions along the Line of Control, the renaming of Indian territory, and the unfurling of Chinese flags have been ignored by PM Modi's government. He expressed disappointment that while PM Modi scrutinized a paper advertisement featuring the Chinese flag, he overlooked reports of Chinese flags being raised on Indian soil over the past decade.

Wilson highlighted media reports detailing Chinese incursions in Ladakh and encroachments in Arunachal Pradesh, along with the construction of a second village by China in the region. Despite these concerns, Wilson lamented that the government has failed to safeguard India's sovereign borders and land. PM Modi had earlier criticized the DMK over the advertisement, accusing the party of not being supportive of India's development and space sector growth.

In response to PM Modi's remarks, DMK minister P Thiagarajan emphasized Tamil Nadu's higher growth percentage compared to the national average and questioned why anyone would want to hinder the state's progress.

The controversy arose regarding the advertisement issued by State Fisheries Minister Anita Radhakrishnan, which aimed to celebrate the foundation stone laying ceremony for an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spaceport in Kulasekarapattinam. This spaceport, the second in Tamil Nadu, is expected to play a significant role in India's space endeavors, particularly in launching Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs), thereby advancing the nation's capabilities in space technology and exploration.