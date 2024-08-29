DMK Party Member Attempts Self-Immolation Outside MLA's Residence In Madurai

Live
In a disturbing incident on Thursday morning, a long-time DMK party member attempted to take his own life through self-immolation outside the home of party MLA G Thalapathi in Madurai. The man, identified as Ganesan, arrived at the MLA's residence around 8 am and began voicing his grievances against Thalapathi before suddenly setting himself ablaze.
Bystanders, caught off guard by the sudden act, quickly intervened to extinguish the flames. Despite their efforts, Ganesan suffered severe burn injuries and was promptly transported to Thiruparankundram Government Hospital, where he is currently receiving critical care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Sources close to the matter revealed that Ganesan, once a prominent figure in the party's trade union wing, had recently been demoted to an honorary position. This change in status reportedly left him deeply dissatisfied. It's believed that Ganesan held MLA Thalapathi responsible for his diminished role within the party, which allegedly drove him to this extreme action.
The incident has sparked an official investigation, with local police registering a case to probe the circumstances surrounding Ganesan's desperate act. This event underscores potential internal conflicts within the DMK party and raises questions about the handling of long-serving party members.
As the situation develops, both party officials and local authorities are expected to address the incident and its implications for party dynamics and member welfare.