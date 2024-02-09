DMRC announces Rs 25 L compensation

New Delhi : The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday announced Rs 25 lakh in compensation for the family of 53-year-old man who died after a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed, official statement said. The DMRC announced Rs 5 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those who received minor injuries, it stated. The transporters also suspended two of its officials over the collapse.

“Two DMRC officials, a manager and a junior engineer from the civil department, have been immediately suspended,” the statement read. The transporter had initially announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for minor injury, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury and Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. The figures were later increased.

The DMRC will be investigating the circumstances leading to this incident to take necessary remedial measures to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future, it said. According to the statement, in an incident at the Gokulpuri Metro Station on Pink Line, a portion of the station wall towards ‘up’ platform fell on the road at 11.04 am on Thursday, injuring five persons.

They were rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention. “However, one of the injured unfortunately passed away,” Anuj Dayal, principal executive director corporate communications of DMRC, said. “Taking immediate cognisance of the unfortunate incident at Gokulpuri, DMRC’s managing director Vikas Kumar has issued instructions to all the concerned departments in DMRC to conduct vigorous safety checks across the Delhi metro network,” Dayal said.