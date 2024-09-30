Live
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Promotes Environmental Sustainability and Community Welfare Through 30th iCARE Event
- HDFC Life to Offer Credit Life Solutions to Customers of Sundaram Finance
- Ujjivan increases ROI on its Fixed Deposits to 7.5% for 9 months tenure
- Minister Jupally Invited to Jogulamba Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavams.
- Grand Dussehra and Bathukamma Celebrations at Akshara High School: A Celebration of Culture and Triumph of Good Over Evil.
- SP T. Srinivas Rao Focuses on Increasing Conviction Rates in District Cases: Court Duty Officers Directed to Strengthen Efforts.
- V Lakshminarayana Assumes Charge as Additional Collector (Revenue)
- Christian Groups Seek Parliamentary Intervention In Kerala Waqf Land Dispute
- Small cities lead India festive season sales across e-commerce platforms
- Maharashtra govt to set up water information centre for sustainable development
Just In
‘Do more:’ Mamata Banerjee instructs ministers on flood situation
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, instructed her ministers to concentrate more on the flood situation in the state rather than being involved in the forthcoming festive season.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, instructed her ministers to concentrate more on the flood situation in the state rather than being involved in the forthcoming festive season.
“She said that the responsibility is more on those cabinet members whose areas have been affected by flood and for them it is their duty to concentrate more on that crisis rather than concentrating on the festival,” one of the ministers said.
He said that the Chief Minister instructed that ministers must personally supervise and ensure that the relief materials reach the affected people in time.
For those ministers, he added, whose areas have not been affected by the flood, the Chief Minister instructed that they should concentrate on the collection of enough relief materials so that they can be sent to the flood-affected areas.
Earlier, during her tour to the flood-affected districts in north Bengal, the Chief Minister also gave similar instructions to the district administrative officials to ensure that there is no laxity in the distribution of relief materials to the affected people.
Meanwhile, the district administrative officials heaved a sigh of relief as the heavy rainfalls which continued in the north Bengal districts till Saturday night stopped.
However, different pockets in North Bengal continue to remain inundated. Restoration work of roads damaged by landslides in the different pockets of the hills in north Bengal has also started.