Doctor Attacked With Knife In West Delhi Clinic: Investigation Underway

A 40-year-old physician in Tagore Garden Extension, West Delhi, was reportedly assaulted with a knife while she was in her clinic on a Saturday, according to the police. The attack occurred in the afternoon when an individual entered Dr. Sangay Bhutia's clinic and assaulted her with a knife on the building's staircase. It's worth noting that Dr. Bhutia's clinic is located on the ground floor, while she resides on the upper floors of the same building.

Following the attack, the assailant quickly fled the scene, leaving the victim with several stab wounds. She is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital, as stated by the police. A case of attempted murder is in the process of being registered, and law enforcement has assembled multiple teams to apprehend the suspect.

At this stage, there is no apparent indication of a robbery motive, and it is suspected that the attacker may be someone familiar to the victim. However, this has not been confirmed yet, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police.