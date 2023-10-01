Live
- Harmanpreet hits four as India record biggest-ever win over Pak in hockey
- AP govt. to conduct Formative Assessment exams in schools from October 3
- Karthik, Gulveer finish 2-3 in men's 10,000m race
- Narasaraopet: Public urged to avail of medical services
- Vijayawada: Democracy is not just polls, but adhering to statute
- Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold
- Anhika, Suthirtha ensure India's first-ever medal in women's doubles
- Aditi closes in on historic gold; Indian women team in top spot
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on October 1, 2023
- TDP’s Maha Padayatra today
Just In
Doctor Attacked With Knife In West Delhi Clinic: Investigation Underway
- 1. A 40-year-old doctor was brutally attacked with a knife at her clinic in West Delhi's Tagore Garden Extension area.
- 2. Authorities are investigating the incident as a case of attempted murder. Stay updated on the latest developments.
A 40-year-old physician in Tagore Garden Extension, West Delhi, was reportedly assaulted with a knife while she was in her clinic on a Saturday, according to the police. The attack occurred in the afternoon when an individual entered Dr. Sangay Bhutia's clinic and assaulted her with a knife on the building's staircase. It's worth noting that Dr. Bhutia's clinic is located on the ground floor, while she resides on the upper floors of the same building.
Following the attack, the assailant quickly fled the scene, leaving the victim with several stab wounds. She is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital, as stated by the police. A case of attempted murder is in the process of being registered, and law enforcement has assembled multiple teams to apprehend the suspect.
At this stage, there is no apparent indication of a robbery motive, and it is suspected that the attacker may be someone familiar to the victim. However, this has not been confirmed yet, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police.