Doctors Called A Halt To Their Protest, And Health Services In Delhi Are Expected To Resume From Today

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has put their strike on hold for a week, so health services in Delhi are likely to resume today. Over the delay in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-PG counseling for 2021, resident doctors had refused emergency and regular services in Central and state-run hospitals. The protest, which began on November 27 at Safdarjung, RML, and Lady Harding hospitals, has spread to additional hospitals in recent days.



According to Dr. Anuj Aggarwal, the general secretary of RDA Safdarjung Hospital, the decision was made after a meeting with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, following which the officials urged that health services to get restarted. Despite FORDA's announcement that the strike would be suspended, he claimed that RDAs in some institutions, such as GTB and GB Pant, were not willing to listen, and that ward and OPD services could be compromised. Emergency services, on the other hand, would be restored in all hospitals.

FORDA stated in a press release that the Ministry has filed a motion to expedite the court hearing, and the Union Health Minister has promised us that the Office of the Prime Minister is also observing the situation and that the procedure would be concluded within a week. It continued that considering the foregoing, and in light of the nation's security situation as a result of the untimely death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other army personnel in a tragic accident. FORDA has decided to postpone the agitation for a week after consulting with State RDA representatives.