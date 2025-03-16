Domestic help raped by employer in Mumbai's Goregaon, accused on the run

A Mumbai man is on the run after repeatedly raping his domestic help in Bangur Nagar area of Goregaon while his family members were away, police said on Sunday.

The family of the 35-year-old woman registered the rape case on Saturday at Bangur Nagar Police Station, following which she was taken for a medical test, an official said.

The 40-year-old accused raped the domestic help on two successive days in the past fortnight and threatened her not to tell anyone about it or else he would harm her physically, police said.

The suspect has been booked under penal provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deal with rape and criminal intimidation, the police said.

After the accused raped the victim on the first day, the victim was petrified and avoided mentioning the incident to anyone in her family, the police said.

Taking advantage of her silence, the accused raped her the next day as well while his family members were away, police said.

An official said the woman did not muster the courage to go to work on the third day and quit the part-time domestic help job at the house of the rapist.

On Saturday, when the victim’s family inquired about her decision to stop working and staying home for some days, she opened up and told them about the horrific incident at her employer’s home, the police said.

Thereafter, her family did not waste any time and filed a rape complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station. The police registered a case and started searching for the accused.

In 2024, Mumbai recorded an increase of 12 per cent in crimes against women and children as compared to the previous year, according to official data. These incidents included rape, molestation and child abuse.

The financial capital of the country recorded 1,051 rapes in 2024 as compared to 973 in 2023, according to Mumbai Police data.

Molestation cases in Mumbai during 2024 increased to 2,397 as compared to 2,055 in 2023. Similarly, cases of sexual abuse of children increased to 1,341 in 2024 from 1,108 reported cases in 2023 – an annual jump of 21 per cent, the data showed.