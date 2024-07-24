Don’t level false charges, will make audio tapes public: Maha DY CM to Anil Deshmukh

Live
- State Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Releases Water from Gudipalli Reservoir to Ayacut
- MLA, Collector, and SP Review Arrangements for Chief Minister's Visit
- Saptanadulu Sangamam Temple Submerged in River Waters
- Girls Should Be Aware of Laws: District Legal Services Authority Secretary Sabitha
- Blue Colt Police Rescue a 26 years woman from committing Suicide
- Farmers Protest Over Incomplete Bharath Mala Compansation
- SP Assured Full Investigation into alleged Attack on Poker Base
- DC BM Santhosh Advocates for Enhanced Oil Palm Cultivation
- BJP Gadwal Town Executive body Meeting Held in DK Bangalow
- CPI leader Criticizes the Union Budget as a Corporate favourite
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, on Wednesday warned the former Home Minister and NCP SP leader Anil Deshmukh that he would not sit quietly if the latter makes false accusations against him.
“Some of Deshmukh’s party leaders (NCP united) had given me some audio tapes about him wherein he (Deshmukh) is talking about Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackery and Sachin Waze. If Deshmukh continues to level false charges against me, I will make these audio tapes public,” he said while talking to reporters after Deshmukh claimed that Fadnavis had sent someone in the past asking him to make allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, and Anil Parab.
Fadnavis said that Deshmukh earlier had also made allegations against him but he did not respond as he does not do this kind of politics. “If someone targets me again, I will never leave them,” he said.
He said that the allegations against Deshmukh were made not during the BJP government but they were levelled during the Maha Vikas Aghadi rule.
“Anil Deshmukh is currently on bail in connection with the RS 100 crore extortion case. If someone is setting a narrative by making false charges, they should know that I never speak without proof,” Fadnavis said.