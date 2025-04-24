Don’t undermine importance of Kazipet junction: kavya

Hanamkonda: Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya on Wednesday urged the South Central Railway General Manager not to reduce the importance of the Kazipet junction under any circumstances. At Secunderabad railway station she submitted a petition to GM Arun Kumar Jain, requesting resolution of pending railway issues in her constituency. The MP emphasised that Kazipet junction is a crucial point in the SCR zone and its importance should not be diminished. She raised concerns about the transfer of Kazipet loco running depot staff to Vijayawada and questioned why no efforts are being made to fill posts at Kazipet.

She noted that while 709 employees are sanctioned at Kazipet, only 526 are working. Although 184 posts have been approved, no efforts have been made to fill them, resulting in an excessive burden on the staff. She mentioned that the railway authorities have decided to shift key coaching crew links.

Despite the assurance given by the authorities in a joint committee meeting on July 14, 2022, trains--Krishna, LTT, Konark and Gowthami--are being shifted from Kazipet to Vijayawada. These trains are being operated from Vijayawada starting Tuesday, although they were previously handled by the Kazipet depot in both up and down routes. She requested these four crew links be continued from Kazipet, as before.