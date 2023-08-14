Live
Doon Defence College building collapses like pack of cards amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand
Dehradun: Dehradun's Doon Defense College building in Maldevta has collapsed like a pack of cards amid heavy rains for the last few days. The vehicles parked in the parking lot of the building have also been damaged.
The place witnessed heavy damage last year after an incident of cloudburst in Maldevta. This year too, once again a disaster-like situation has arisen in the area.
Due to heavy rains, debris has entered many houses here. Life is totally paralysed due to incessant rains. The Met office has predicted more rains in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has declared a red alert for heavy rains in six districts of the state -- Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat, while an orange alert has been issued in Haridwar district. Apart from this, heavy rain alerts have also been issued in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Almora and Bageshwar.