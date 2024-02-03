  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Doubt Congress will get even 40 seats: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
x

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Highlights

Kolkata: TMC supremo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday challenged the Congress to take on the BJP in the Hindi heartland states...

Kolkata: TMC supremo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday challenged the Congress to take on the BJP in the Hindi heartland states while doubting their ability to secure "even 40 seats" in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, following Rahul Gandhi's optimism about resolving the seat-sharing deadlock in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X