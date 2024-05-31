  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Dr. Dinesh Shahra Backs Gau Swarga for Indigenous Cow Protection

Dr. Dinesh Shahra Backs Gau Swarga for Indigenous Cow Protection
x
Highlights

Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a philanthropist, supports Shankaracharya Raghweshar Bharati ji's vision for Gau Swarga, a gaushala in Uttar Kanada aimed at protecting indigenous cow breeds. Through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation's mission, Gau Shakti, efforts are being made to raise awareness about the importance of preserving these breeds for environmental, health, economic, and cultural benefits.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a prominent philanthropist and advocate for Sanatan Values, has expressed his admiration for Shankaracharya Raghweshar Bharati ji's vision for Gau Swarga. This thoughtfully planned gaushala in Ramdeva Ashram, Uttar Kanada is dedicated to protecting indigenous cow breeds in India, marking a significant step in the preservation of native species.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a prominent philanthropist and advocate for Sanatan Values, has expressed his admiration for Shankaracharya Raghweshar Bharati ji's vision for Gau Swarga. This thoughtfully planned gaushala in Ramdeva Ashram, Uttar Kanada is dedicated to protecting indigenous cow breeds in India, marking a significant step in the preservation of native species.

"I am delighted to support Shankaracharya Raghweshar Bharati ji's visionary initiative, Gau Swarga," said Dr. Dinesh Shahra. "In preserving our indigenous cows, we protect not just a species, but a vital part of our ecological balance, cultural heritage, and economic well-being. Through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation's Gau Shakti mission, we are committed to raising awareness and contributing to this noble cause." This collaboration between DSF and Gau Swarga highlights a growing movement in India focused on the protection and preservation of indigenous cows, emphasizing their crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and cultural heritage.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X