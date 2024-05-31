Live
- Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Election Nomination Rejection
- Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence in Women
- iOS 18: Major AI Upgrades and Customization Features Coming Soon
- Dr. Dinesh Shahra Backs Gau Swarga for Indigenous Cow Protection
- Puri Chandan Yatra blast toll rises to 4
- Telangana Junior Colleges to Reopen on June 1 for Academic Year 2024-25
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies batters set up 35-run win over Australia in warm-up match
- Delhi Minister Atishi writes to Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat amid water crisis in Delhi
- "SIT probe should be fair and focus on providing justice to victims": Basavaraj Bommai on Prajwal Revanna
- Amit Shah's Spiritual Sojourn: Prayers at Lord Venkateswara
Just In
Dr. Dinesh Shahra Backs Gau Swarga for Indigenous Cow Protection
Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a philanthropist, supports Shankaracharya Raghweshar Bharati ji's vision for Gau Swarga, a gaushala in Uttar Kanada aimed at protecting indigenous cow breeds. Through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation's mission, Gau Shakti, efforts are being made to raise awareness about the importance of preserving these breeds for environmental, health, economic, and cultural benefits.
Mumbai (Maharashtra): Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a prominent philanthropist and advocate for Sanatan Values, has expressed his admiration for Shankaracharya Raghweshar Bharati ji's vision for Gau Swarga. This thoughtfully planned gaushala in Ramdeva Ashram, Uttar Kanada is dedicated to protecting indigenous cow breeds in India, marking a significant step in the preservation of native species.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a prominent philanthropist and advocate for Sanatan Values, has expressed his admiration for Shankaracharya Raghweshar Bharati ji's vision for Gau Swarga. This thoughtfully planned gaushala in Ramdeva Ashram, Uttar Kanada is dedicated to protecting indigenous cow breeds in India, marking a significant step in the preservation of native species.
"I am delighted to support Shankaracharya Raghweshar Bharati ji's visionary initiative, Gau Swarga," said Dr. Dinesh Shahra. "In preserving our indigenous cows, we protect not just a species, but a vital part of our ecological balance, cultural heritage, and economic well-being. Through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation's Gau Shakti mission, we are committed to raising awareness and contributing to this noble cause." This collaboration between DSF and Gau Swarga highlights a growing movement in India focused on the protection and preservation of indigenous cows, emphasizing their crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and cultural heritage.