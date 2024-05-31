Dr. Dinesh Shahra Backs Gau Swarga for Indigenous Cow Protection

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a prominent philanthropist and advocate for Sanatan Values, has expressed his admiration for Shankaracharya Raghweshar Bharati ji's vision for Gau Swarga. This thoughtfully planned gaushala in Ramdeva Ashram, Uttar Kanada is dedicated to protecting indigenous cow breeds in India, marking a significant step in the preservation of native species.

"I am delighted to support Shankaracharya Raghweshar Bharati ji's visionary initiative, Gau Swarga," said Dr. Dinesh Shahra. "In preserving our indigenous cows, we protect not just a species, but a vital part of our ecological balance, cultural heritage, and economic well-being. Through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation's Gau Shakti mission, we are committed to raising awareness and contributing to this noble cause." This collaboration between DSF and Gau Swarga highlights a growing movement in India focused on the protection and preservation of indigenous cows, emphasizing their crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and cultural heritage.