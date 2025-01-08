Dr. V. Narayanan Appointed New ISRO Chairperson: Leading India’s Space Future

Dr. V. Narayanan has been appointed as the new Chairperson of ISRO and Secretary of the Department of Space, replacing Dr. S. Somanath on January 14, 2025. Narayanan is an expert in rocket and spacecraft propulsion with decades of experience at ISRO. He has been with the agency since 1984 and has played a key role in India's growth as a global space leader. Under his leadership, ISRO will focus on major projects like the Gaganyaan human spaceflight and a national space station.

Early Life and Education

Narayanan grew up in a farming family in Kanyakumari, where his family struggled financially. They didn’t have electricity until he was in Class IX. Despite this, he did well in school and later studied at IIT Kharagpur, earning a degree in Cryogenic Engineering in 1989 and a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering in 2001.

Career at ISRO

Narayanan joined ISRO in 1984 and worked on solid propulsion at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. He later led the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre in Kerala, where he played a major role in developing cryogenic engines. His work made India one of the few countries capable of building and using these engines. He also helped improve the Chandrayaan-2 mission after its failure, contributing to the success of Chandrayaan-3 in 2023.

Leadership at ISRO

As Chairperson, Narayanan will oversee key missions, including Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight, and Chandrayaan-4. He is also working on developing new rockets and a future space station. Narayanan supports increasing the involvement of private companies in India’s space sector, especially for satellite launches and other commercial activities.

Vision for the Future

Narayanan aims to expand India’s satellite capabilities and use space technology for societal and strategic needs. He also plans to strengthen India’s presence in global space exploration with missions to Mars, Venus, and the creation of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station. Narayanan is committed to taking India’s space programme to the next level and increasing ISRO’s role in the global space economy.

Personal Life

Narayanan is married to Kavitharaj N.K., and they have two children, Divyaa and Kalesh. He sees his new role as both a great responsibility and an exciting opportunity to continue ISRO’s success. His experience will ensure ISRO’s continued growth and achievement in space exploration.