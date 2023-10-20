Live
- WUWA urges Centre to set up KRMB office in Vijayawada
- Hyderabad: Congress youth leader confident of giving tough fight to Akbaruddin
- YSR awards: AP Govt release list of 23 winners
- Guntur: Need for robust industry-academic partnership emphasised
- Supreme Court dismisses BRS petition over allocation of free symbols
- Eluru: Convocation of St Joseph Dental College held
- Collector AS Dinesh Kumar flags off study tour of farmers
- Tiger Nageswara Rao shares Twitter feedback: Ravi Teja's action-packed drama graces the screens.
- Srisailam Lord rides on Sesha Vahanam
- Hyderabad: Mantri ‘Mallanna’ sees bright chances of K Chandrashekar Rao becoming PM
Just In
Dramatic Rescue: 20 Individuals Safely Evacuated From Stalled Giant Wheel In Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
- A daring rescue operation unfolded as a giant wheel malfunctioned at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, leaving 20 people, including women and children, stranded.
- No casualties were reported as Delhi Fire Service officials swiftly intervened. Witness the dramatic rescue in a viral video on social media.
Approximately 20 individuals, comprising four children and 12 women, found themselves in a precarious situation when a technical issue disrupted a giant wheel's operation at Ramlila Maidan in the outer northern part of Delhi. Fortunately, Delhi Fire Service officials swiftly responded and managed to rescue all of them, ensuring there were no casualties.
The incident came to public attention when a video of the rescue operation began circulating on various social media platforms. This video depicted numerous people stranded on the giant wheel while others attempted to climb up to assist in their rescue.
According to an official from the fire department, they received a distress call at 11:10 pm on Wednesday night regarding the situation at Subhash Ramlila Maidan. In a prompt response, two fire tenders were dispatched to the location. They successfully rescued all 20 individuals from the swing, which included four men, 12 women, and four children, ensuring their safety and well-being.