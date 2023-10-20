Dramatic Rescue: 20 Individuals Safely Evacuated From Stalled Giant Wheel In Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

Approximately 20 individuals, comprising four children and 12 women, found themselves in a precarious situation when a technical issue disrupted a giant wheel's operation at Ramlila Maidan in the outer northern part of Delhi. Fortunately, Delhi Fire Service officials swiftly responded and managed to rescue all of them, ensuring there were no casualties.











The incident came to public attention when a video of the rescue operation began circulating on various social media platforms. This video depicted numerous people stranded on the giant wheel while others attempted to climb up to assist in their rescue.

According to an official from the fire department, they received a distress call at 11:10 pm on Wednesday night regarding the situation at Subhash Ramlila Maidan. In a prompt response, two fire tenders were dispatched to the location. They successfully rescued all 20 individuals from the swing, which included four men, 12 women, and four children, ensuring their safety and well-being.