Dreaded Lashkar Terrorist Arrested In Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces arrested dreaded terrorist Nisar Ahmed Dar associated with the banned extremist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiyyaba (LeT), according to media reports.

Twenty-three year-old Nisar Ahmad was armed and was planning an attack on security installations in and around Srinagar. Following his arrest Dar is reportedly being interrogated. According to security forces, the terrorist was in Srinagar for a recce.

Dar is said to have been working along with Lashkar commanders and his arrest is seen as an important breakthrough.

The LeT terrorist had escaped from custody earlier and has eight FIRs against him. Dar was also arrested on two earlier occasions under the Public Security Act.

The security forces have ensured that militant outfits do not carry out any terroristincidents in the Valley. After the scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories.

Pakistan has repeatedly violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) over the past few weeks in an attempt to create tension on the border.

However, Indian security forces thwarted Pakistan army's bid to escalate tension and its attempts to push terrorists and armed infiltrators along the Line of Control to foster trouble in various parts of the country.