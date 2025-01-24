Dreamz Production House and Dubai Beauty School hosts beauty pageant - Mr Miss Mrs Asia Super Model 2025

New Delhi: Dreamz Production House, well known in the fashion industry along with Dubai Beauty School, which provides top-notch education in the beauty industry hosted the grand finale of renowned beauty pageant – Mr Miss Mrs Asia Super Model 2025 Season - 11 recently at Noida Film City. This event, which received tremendous response, was an exciting platform for the talent across the country as the pageant team visited across the country to audition contestants. The show was a grand success as it welcomed a total of around 75 contestants in multiple categories from all over the country.

The grand finale was judged by model and actor Rohit Khandelwal, Zoya Afroz, Indian actress, model and a beauty pageant titleholder and Celebrity Makeup Artist Bhumika Bahl amongst others. The contestants in various categories were assessed by the judges on physical appearance and other all - round qualities including communication skills. As part of their recognition, the winners were presented with gift hampers and offered a plethora of exciting opportunities, such as participation in video songs, web series, TVCs, print shoots, designer showcases, and reality shows. There was also a special kid round to promote young talent.

In the Miss Category, Simrat Kaur from Punjab was crowned the winner title “Miss. Asia Super Model 2025” whereas Aabha Samta from Himachal Pradesh and Manupriya Rawat from Uttarakhand achieved the first and second runners up position respectively.

“Mr Asia Super Model 2025” was awarded to Arun Thakur from Himachal Pradesh. The first runner-up was Keshav Bansal from Noida whereas the second runner-up was awarded to Dev Bisht from Uttar Pradesh.

The “Mrs. Asia Universal 2025” title was awarded to Ritu Mahajan from Jammu, Jaya Tiwari from Rajasthan bagged the 1st runner position while Madhavi Raghuwanshi from Madhya Pradesh was awarded the 2nd runner-up.

“This stage has given many newcomers a chance to be a part of the fashion and entertainment fraternity. Mr Miss Mrs Asia Super Model 2025 brought together some of the most talented individuals and each contestant showcased not only their physical beauty but also their intelligence, confidence, and passion for making a positive impact on society. Today, we are proud to see how this event has grown and inspiring others to dream big and pursue excellence in all areas of their lives. We congratulate all the winners and participants for their hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent. We also appreciate the judges, sponsors, and collaborators who helped us to make this an unforgettable event.” said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Dreamz Production House.

“At Dubai Beauty School, we believe that beauty is not just about appearance, but about the strength and talent that each individual brings to the stage. This beauty pageant is a platform that’s committed to giving participants a chance to showcase their talent and shine as an individual. Congratulations once again to all our contestants, and to our winners - your journey is just beginning.” said Anubha Vashisht, Founder of Dubai Beauty School .

This time, the show also witnessed another category – India Supermodel International 2025. Ayesha Akanksha from Delhi was the winner of the Miss India Supermodel International 2025 while Mr. India Supermodel International 2025 was awarded to Satvik Shah from Gujarat.

Over the years, Sharad Chaudhary, a well-known personality of the modelling world and known for managing mega shows and events has also worked with many celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Rannvijay Singh, Ashmit Patel, Zareen Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Upen Patel and many more.

Mr Miss Mrs Asia Super Model 2025 brought together exceptional contestants from across the country to compete for the prestigious title, while celebrating beauty, talent, and empowerment.