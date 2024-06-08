Dronacharya of 'Mahabharat' Surendra Pal says 'India not afraid of Pakistan', warns against 'Jaichands'

New Delhi: Actor Surendra Pal, who is best known for his role as 'Dronacharya' in 'Mahabharat' has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forming the government for the third time, saying India is not of Pakistan, but 'Jaichands' are sitting inside the country.

Surendra shared that now we should celebrate Diwali because Narendra Modi is going to become the Prime Minister for the third time.

In the video, Surendra, who is known for his work in 'Chanakya', 'Suryaputra Karn', said: "I would like to congratulate Narendra Modi. Only Modi ji had to become the Prime Minister and only Modi ji would win, everyone knew this. But there was a section in the society who didn't want the country's economy to grow at the rate that it is growing right now."

"I don't think our country has any fear from Pakistan, but the major fear is of the 'Jaichands' sitting inside the country. We have warriors in our country, but we also have people like 'Jaichand' who are living double lives," shared Surendra.

He said that PM Modi has worked for the development of all sections of the society in the last 10 years.

He said that India has progressed a lot under PM Modi because the country's economy has become known all over the world.

"World leaders have praised Modi. I think we should celebrate Diwali because Modi has once again won, and will protect our country as the Prime Minister," the 70-year-old actor shared.

Talking about the shows and movies currently airing on Indian channels and theatres, Surendra said: "Western civilisation has emerged in India and is engaged in defaming Indian culture in a crude manner. I want to tell the producers and directors to maintain the integrity and unity of India."

He said that by spreading obscenity in the country, the future of the youth is in danger.