X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Drug peddler held with 340 gm of heroin in Delhi

Drug peddler held with 340 gm of heroin in Delhi
x

Drug peddler held with 340 gm of heroin in Delhi

Highlights

An African national suspected of supplying drugs in the country was arrested with 340 gram of heroin, police said on Saturday.

New Delhi: An African national suspected of supplying drugs in the country was arrested with 340 gram of heroin, police said on Saturday.

Gnakpa Nestor, 34, was held Friday night when the police had deployed its technical and manual surveillance to nab drug peddlers, an official said. Police had laid a trap after receiving specific information that an African national involved in drug peddling will come to Janakpuri area to deliver a consignment.

The accused came there on a scooter and was soon overpowered by the police team, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said. On checking, the police recovered 340 gram of high-quality heroin from the accused, the DCP said. During interrogation, the accused told police that he is a narcotic drug peddler and operates in India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Nestor came to India last year and had been living in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area posing as a businessman. He had been selling and supplying heroin and other drugs since last year. Police are trying to ascertain the source of the contraband substance seized and arrest other members of the drug cartel.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X