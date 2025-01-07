Drug trafficking cartel busted in Punjab, woman among four held

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have dismantled a drug trafficking cartel with the arrest of four persons, including a woman, and seized five kg of heroin from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh (19), Baljeet Kaur (32), Maninder Singh (34) and Harpreet Singh (26).

Apart from recovering heroin, the police have also impounded two motorcycles. DGP Yadav said all the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and receiving consignments of drugs from across the border.

Probe revealed that consignments were being dropped with the help of drones.

The DGP said further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on tip-off, a police team conducted a targeted operation and apprehended Gurpreet Singh and Baljeet Kaur in the Guru ki Wadali area along with three kg heroin on January 1.

It was revealed that Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and Baljeet Kaur are related as nephew and aunt. Baljeet Kaur’s husband, Balbir Singh, was arrested in 2022 under the NDPS Act by the Hindumalkot Police Station in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where five kg of heroin was recovered from him.

He is currently lodged in Karnpur Jail in Rajasthan. The Commissioner of Police said that efforts are being made to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers, and buyers, as well as to ascertain the total quantity of drugs purchased by the arrested individuals so far.

A case has been registered under Sections 21(c), 23, and 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Chheharta Police Station in Amritsar.



