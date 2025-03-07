Drunk Property Dealer Opens Fire At Lucknow IT Company

An intoxicated man fired shots inside an IT company office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, leading to his immediate arrest. The perpetrator, Vivek Bhadauria, works as a property dealer and is the grandson of former Member of Parliament Arjun Singh.

Bhadauria, who resides near the company premises, unexpectedly entered the office in an inebriated state and began his rampage. He physically assaulted office operator Anuj Kumar Vaishya and employee Amitesh Srivastava, striking them with the butt of his pistol. The violent episode escalated when Bhadauria reportedly forced approximately six staff members to endure corporal punishment before discharging his weapon.

Law enforcement officials responding to the incident recovered two firearms, spent cartridge casings, and unused ammunition from the location while taking Bhadauria into custody. Authorities have not yet established a clear motive for the attack and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.