Live
- Telangana: Spoons Found in Beer Bottles at Girnibavi
- Congress cites IMF report to slam govt
- MP CM stresses for expansion of Hawk Force in Maoist-hit regions
- Three civilians go missing in J&K’s Kathua, security forces launch search operation
- Why rating your pain out of 10 is tricky
- South Korean court orders impeached Yoon released from custody after accepting request to cancel arrest
- Nikhita Gandhi comes up with the perfect Holy anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’
- 'No need to fear anyone, give your best': Sakshi Malik's 'fearless' message for Women's Day
- Mkts rebound nearly 1% on positive global cues
- Karnataka's GSDP to grow at 7.4 pc, to outpace national rate: CM Siddaramaiah
Just In
Drunk Property Dealer Opens Fire At Lucknow IT Company
- Former MP's grandson Vivek Bhadauria arrested after entering an IT office in Lucknow while intoxicated, assaulting employees, and firing shots.
- Police recovered weapons and ammunition; investigation ongoing.
An intoxicated man fired shots inside an IT company office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, leading to his immediate arrest. The perpetrator, Vivek Bhadauria, works as a property dealer and is the grandson of former Member of Parliament Arjun Singh.
Bhadauria, who resides near the company premises, unexpectedly entered the office in an inebriated state and began his rampage. He physically assaulted office operator Anuj Kumar Vaishya and employee Amitesh Srivastava, striking them with the butt of his pistol. The violent episode escalated when Bhadauria reportedly forced approximately six staff members to endure corporal punishment before discharging his weapon.
Law enforcement officials responding to the incident recovered two firearms, spent cartridge casings, and unused ammunition from the location while taking Bhadauria into custody. Authorities have not yet established a clear motive for the attack and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.