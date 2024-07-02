DTC Bus Overturns In West Delhi's Kirti Nagar, One Injured

A person sustained injuries when a DTC bus with 15 passengers overturned in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar area early Tuesday morning, according to police reports. The incident involved a Delhi Transport Corporation bus operating on route number 763, which runs from ISBT to Uttam Nagar.



The bus was en route to Rajouri Garden when it collided with a divider on Ring Road and overturned. The mishap occurred at approximately 3:40 am.

A police officer provided details of the incident, explaining that the collision caused the bus to flip over, leading to the injury of one passenger. Fortunately, the injuries were minor, and no other passengers were reported injured. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene promptly to assist those involved.

The officer added that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that the bus might have been traveling at a high speed or the driver may have lost control, resulting in the vehicle hitting the divider.

Authorities are also checking for any potential mechanical failures in the bus that might have contributed to the accident. Legal action is being initiated to address any violations or negligence that may have led to the incident.