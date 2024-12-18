DTC employees fail to meet Kejriwal on pension issue

New Delhi: Retired Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employees are angry over the delay in implementing the pension scheme. Recently, an important meeting was held among the retired employees.

A large number of retired employees reached the Aam Aadmi Party office on Tuesday to meet former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, the employ-ees could not meet Kejriwal.

The staff at the party office have assured the retired employees of DTC that very soon they will be given time to meet Kejriwal. DC Employees Progress Federation General Secretary Sunil Jain issued a statement saying that on December 17, more than 300 retired DTC employees reached the Aam Aadmi Party office headquarters to meet Arvind Kejriwal.