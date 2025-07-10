DTU will launch research park, expand digital education: VC

New Delhi: Delhi Technological University (DTU) Vice-Chancellor Prateek Sharma on Wednesday announced a host of initiatives including a Research Park at its Narela campus, expanded outreach through digital education and fresh global collaborations aimed at transforming the institution into a hub of inclusive and future-ready learning.

Sharma said, “Knowledge is the basic goal of our university. We are starting a computer literacy initiative in five villages to promote digital inclusion.”

As part of DTU’s global outreach, the university has signed memorandums of understanding with the University of Houston in the United States to facilitate student exchange programmes and with the South Asian University (SAU) to enhance regional academic cooperation.

Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, DTU has launched three new undergraduate B.Tech programmes focused on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.

A new Interdisciplinary Department of Geospatial Science and Technology has also been established.

“The very spirit of NEP is to design an individual-specific syllabus. We are also reaching out to industries to bridge the gap between teaching and real-world demands,” Sharma said.

A state-of-the-art laboratory has been set up at DTU to support research and development in collaboration with industries.

Highlighting the university’s focus on accessibility, Sharma announced the expansion of DTU’s online education system, which offers certificate courses ranging from one week to several months. “Why should quality education be available only to those who crack entrance exams? Many students face barriers beyond their control. We aim to reach the masses,” he said.