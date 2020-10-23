Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to reopen from November 1

Lakhimpur Kheri: The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) is all set to reopen from November 1, almost 15 days ahead of its schedule, with Covid restrictions.

However, wildlife enthusiasts will not be able to enjoy the elephant safaris that have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the forest officials, tourists would be made to go through thermal scanning and those younger than 10 years and those above 65 years have been barred from entering the reserve.

Also, jeep rides have been made expensive due to reduced seating capacity, officials said.