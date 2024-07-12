During bhajan, Gajapati ADM collapses on stage, dies

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, Birendra Kumar Das, Additional District Magistrate (Revenue) in Gajapati district, collapsed on the stage while singing a Jagannath ‘bhajan’ on Wednesday night.

He was immediately rushed to Paralakhemundi District Headquarters Hospital and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur where the doctors declared him dead. He breathed his last at 1 am. It is suspected that the ADM died of a cardiac arrest. However, the exact cause of his death will be known after post-mortem, said doctors.

This incident occurred when the administrative officers of Gajapati district were organising a get-together near Brundavan Palace in Paralakhemundi. The ADM was seen merrily singing the popular Bhikari Bal’s Jagannath ‘bhajan’ “Bhakata Bidura Saga Bhaja Dei Toshai Parila Mana” on the stage. He then suddenly became unstable, lost balance and slumped down on the floor of the stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to Birendra’s relatives.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his deep grief over the death of Birendra Kumar Das. “Shri Das was a dedicated and responsible officer who always worked for the public. He was universally admired for his superior administrative skills.

The State has lost an efficient administrative officer”, said the Chief Minister. He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Gajapati district lost a fine orator, excellent administrator and a stalwart. His speech both in Odia and English always thrilled the audience. He was a voracious speaker, said Berhampur MP Pradeep Panigrahi.

Paralakhemundi MLA Rupesh Panigrahi, Mohana MLA Dasarathi Gamango, Zilla Parishad president Gavra Tirupati Rao, Collector Smrutiranjan Pradhan, SP Swathy S Kumar, DFO S Anand, ADM Rajendra Minz, Zilla Parishad CDO Gunanidhi Nayak and eminent scholar Purnachandra Mahapatra paid their tributes to the departed soul.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media.