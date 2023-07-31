Dwarka Expressway construction nears completion; traffic expected soon: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Roads and Highways, on Monday confirmed that the Dwarka Expressway road construction is almost complete and that traffic will commence shortly. Gadkari made the statements while addressing at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the India International Cultural Center and the three-day cultural festival's concluding ceremony. The minister further stated that after the road gets built, residents of Dwarka and Old Gurugram will be able to travel to Jaipur in about two hours via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Gadkari further stated that the completion of this project would relieve congestion on the Gurugram-Jaipur National Highway. He said the new Outer Ring Road being built in Delhi will be completed within the next six months. After that, the trip from Panipat to IGI Airport will take one and a half hours rather than two. This will save both time and fuel." He stated that an eight-lane underground and eight-lane above-ground road network is being built on this road near Shivmurti in Delhi.

He stated that the route will provide a faster link, particularly for traffic going from Gurugram, IGI Airport, South and West Delhi, to Chandigarh and beyond. The project will significantly reduce the existing traffic strain on Delhi roadways, especially the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, because vehicles coming from Jaipur and Chandigarh will be able to utilize it as a bypass. Currently, such traffic must pass through Ring Road, the Dhaula Kuan stretch, and the Outer Ring Road, which takes extra time and contributes to congestion and air pollution in the national capital.