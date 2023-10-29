Live
- KCR urges people to vote wisely, says Congress is cause of backwardness in Kodada
- New Halloween data reveals candies with most sugar, Nerds Candy tops
- Israel intensifies ground offensive in Gaza
- Raghubar Das to swear in as Odisha Guv on Oct 31
- We will completely revamp TSPSC and release job calendar every year - KTR
- Kerala blast: IED in tiffin box used for explosion, terror act suspected
- Purandeswari flags of special train carrying AP soil for Amrutavanam in Delhi
- ‘Japan’ trailer reveals Karthi as an arrogant thief
- Senior Telangana Congress leaders urge Kharge to revise candidate list
- From Sunak to Biden, race to become global AI leader enters crucial lap
E-filing of cases in Allahabad HC from November 1
Highlights
Prayagraj (UP) : In a major development, litigants/lawyers can now file their cases in the Allahabad high court and can also appear through virtual mode from any district of Uttar Pradesh.
The Allahabad high court, through a notification from its administrative side, has issued orders to all the district judges to provide e-Sewa centres at their respective districts so that any lawyer/litigant can file their cases from that facility either in the Allahabad high court or its Lucknow bench.
This e-filing facility of e-Sewa centre will begin from Meerut from November 1, 2023. The notification was issued by joint registrar Saurabh Dwivedi.
