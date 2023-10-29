  • Menu
E-filing of cases in Allahabad HC from November 1

E-filing of cases in Allahabad HC from November 1
In a major development, litigants/lawyers can now file their cases in the Allahabad high court and can also appear through virtual mode from any district of Uttar Pradesh.

Prayagraj (UP) : In a major development, litigants/lawyers can now file their cases in the Allahabad high court and can also appear through virtual mode from any district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Allahabad high court, through a notification from its administrative side, has issued orders to all the district judges to provide e-Sewa centres at their respective districts so that any lawyer/litigant can file their cases from that facility either in the Allahabad high court or its Lucknow bench.

This e-filing facility of e-Sewa centre will begin from Meerut from November 1, 2023. The notification was issued by joint registrar Saurabh Dwivedi.

X