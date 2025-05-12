EAM Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister discuss zero tolerance against terrorism

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, discussing the recent developments following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent civilians were gunned down by four terrorists, two of them belonging to Pakistan, and the subsequent Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces.

Jaishankar also congratulated Senator Wong for her reappointment as the Foreign Minister, emphasising the strengthening India-Australia friendship.

"Good to talk to Senator Penny Wong of Australia. Extended warm congratulations on her reappointment. Discussed recent developments and the importance of zero tolerance against terrorism. Look forward to further strengthening the multifaceted India-Australia Dosti," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Meanwhile, Wong welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan as she spoke to EAM Jaishankar and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday, stating that fight against terrorism is important for maintaining regional peace and stability.

"I know many Australians are concerned by recent hostilities between India and Pakistan. I've spoken with S Jaishankar and Ishaq Dar to welcome the ceasefire and urge respect for its terms. De-escalation and counter-terrorism efforts are critical to regional peace and security," she posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also spoke with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Sunday, briefing him about the ongoing developments and asserting a zero tolerance for terrorism.

“Received a call from FM Badr Abdelatty of Egypt. Apprised him of recent developments and emphasized the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism in all forms and manifestations. Discussed economic cooperation prospects between India and Egypt. Look forward to welcoming him in India," EAM posted on X.

India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire on Saturday hours after India demolished eight Pakistani air bases, eliminated over 100 high-value terrorists, and inflicted significant damage on Pakistan’s terror infrastructure and military support assets.

The decisive retaliatory strikes undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor over the last few days, which underscored the country's growing military prowess, played a significant role in both India and Pakistan announcing the ceasefire that sources said has been reached firmly on New Delhi's terms.

India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 innocent civilians.