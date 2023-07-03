Early warning system set up to track elephants in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The Forest division authorities have installed Early Warning System (EWS) at Ganjara village under Hindol forest range to track movement of elephants and alert people about its presence.

The EWS is designed scientifically with alarm and light systems. The control room can activate the system remotely. Once activated, the EWS switches on a siren and a light for a predetermined period of time, which is roughly five minutes.

The siren and light are a way to warn people in the vicinity about possible movement of elephants in the area and not to move in the forest area. Reports said the system runs on solar power and is self-sufficient. It does not require any external power supply and can be operated round the year.

The system was developed with the help of local enterprises, DFO S Kar said. The system has been designed in the wake of increasing man-elephant conflict in different parts of the district. Hindol forest range is vulnerable to man-animal conflict resulting in loss of lives.