East and West campuses being developed, major transformation soon: DU VC Yogesh Singh

New Delhi: Delhi University Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday shed light on the upcoming two new campuses of the University and also spotlighted the major transformation that is set to take place in one to two years.

Professor Yogesh Singh, in an interview with IANS, said that infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore are underway, and soon the University will open two new colleges, including Veer Savarkar College in the Najafgarh area.

“We are working simultaneously on developing the West and East Campuses. Two new colleges are being set up — Veer Savarkar in Najafgarh and another one in Fatehpur Beri. These colleges will be operational soon. I’m confident that within the next one or two years, DU’s infrastructure will undergo a major transformation,” he said.

Highlighting the University’s preparedness to meet the demands of the 21st century, the DU VC said that a four-year programme is being introduced in undergraduate programmes for the first time, as recommended under the New Education Policy (NEP).

“Students can choose their tracks based on their interests—whether they wish to pursue a research project or follow a particular specialisation. The focus is on fostering innovation and creativity, key components of the NEP,” he said.

The DU VC also stated that at least 10 to 12 DU colleges are ranked among the Top 20 colleges nationwide, and they will play a critical role in advancing this initiative.

Taking pride in DU’s ascent in the worldwide university index, he said, “A few years ago, DU was ranked at around 500. Today, it stands at 328th rank globally, and several departments rank within the Top 100. Our goal is to bring DU into the top 100 globally within the next 10 years.

On questions of comparisons between the two most reputed central universities in the national capital, he said that JNU is a different university with its own culture, and DU has its own unique character, and hence, there was no need for anyone to ape the other.



