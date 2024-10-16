EC calls out 'huge distortion' in exit polls

New Dehi: “A major distortion is being created due to Exit Polls and expectations set by it. This is a matter of deliberation and introspection for the Press, especially for electronic media. In the last few elections, 2-3 things are happening simultaneously if we look at the entire canvas together...First, an Exit Poll comes - we don't govern it...But there is a need for self-introspection,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at the presser to announce Assembly election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand.



“What was the sample size, where was the survey done, howdid the result come and what is my responsibility if I did not match to that result, are there disclosures - all of these need to be seen."

" There are bodies which govern this...I am sure the time has come that Associations/Bodies which govern, will do some self-regulation,” he added.

The CEC also questioned early trends shown on TV channels within 15-30 minutes of the start of assembly election vote counting. “Counting happens roughly on the third day after the elections end. Expectations rise from 6 pm...but there is no scientific base to this in public disclosure. When counting begins, results start pouring at 8.05-8.10 am. This is nonsense. The first counting (of EVMs) begins at 8.30 am...Are the initial trends to justify the Exit Poll?” Rajiv Kumar said.

“We start putting the results at 9.30 am on the website...So, when the actual results start coming in, there is a mismatch. That mismatch can lead to serious issues sometimes. The gap between expectations and achievements is nothing but frustration. So, this issue is such that needs some deliberation,” the poll panel chief.