EC extends SIR schedule by a week

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday extended the deadline for electors to submit enumeration forms in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in nine states and three Union Territories from December 4 to December 11.

Now, the registered electors of the 12 states/UTs (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal) will have one additional week to complete their enumeration forms and hand them over the Booth Level Officers, who will then upload them onto the EC’s ECINet portal.

The draft roll will now be published on December 16, as opposed to the earlier scheduled date of December 9. All those who submit the forms till December 11 will be included in the draft roll. The final roll will now be published on February 14, as opposed to the earlier date of February 7. Writing to the Chief Electoral Officers of the 12 states/UTs, the EC on Sunday said the new schedule would supersede the one given in its October 27 instructions to them. The EC did not mention the reason for the change. As on Saturday, the EC had said in a press statement, that 99.53% of the enumeration forms for the 51 crore electors had been distributed and 78.97% of them had been digitised. The EC had on June 24 ordered the SIR of electoral rolls of the country, starting with Bihar as Assembly elections were due in the state. The Bihar SIR led to a 6% reduction in the number of registered electors in the state, with the EC saying the deletions were due to dead, shifted or absent electors. Then on October 27, the EC announced the schedule for the 12 states/UTs. The remaining states and UTs would be taken up in due course, as per the EC.

The SIR exercise broke from the norm of the past two decades where electoral rolls were updated annually and before each election with a Special Summary Revision, in which deletions and additions were made. In the SIR, the rolls are being prepared afresh, with a reference date of the last intensive revision in each state, which was held in the early 2000s.