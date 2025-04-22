EC is compromised: Rahul

New Delhi/Boston: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sparked a political row after he said in the United States that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is “compromised” and “there is something very wrong with the system”.

The BJP called Rahul Gandhi a “traitor” for his remarks against the EC on Monday and accused him of venting his frustration over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action in the National Herald case against him and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

While addressing the Indian diaspora in Boston, Gandhi alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024, saying more voters voted in the election than the adult population of the state. “In simple terms, more people voted in the Maharashtra Assembly elections than there are adults in Maharashtra.

This is a fact. The Election Commission gave us a voting figure at 5.30 in the evening, and between 5.30 in the evening and 7.30 in the evening, when the polls were supposed to have closed, 65 lakh voters voted.” Gandhi said this was “physically impossible to happen” because a voter takes “approximately three minutes” to vote. “If you do the math, it would mean that there were lines of voters until 2 o’clock at night, and this did not happen,” said Gandhi.