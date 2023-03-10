ECI Organises The Third International Conference On ' Election Integrity'

The third international conference on the subject of "Inclusive Elections and Elections Integrity" was virtually hosted by the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

Greece, Mauritius, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) were invited by ECI, the cohort's lead, to serve as co-leads in a cooperative effort. The ECI organised the conference in order to educate other democracies throughout the world about its knowledge, technical prowess, and experiences.

A total of 59 representatives from 31 nationals/Election Management Bodies (EMBs), including Angola, Armenia, Australia, Canada, Chile Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Dominica, Georgia, Guyana, Kenya, Rep. of Korea, Mauritius, Moldova, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Romania, St. Lucia, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland and Zambia participated in the conference. The annual "Summit for Democracy" is a US President initiative to "renew the spirit and shared purpose" of the countries of the "Free World," reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, on the topic of "Role, Framework, and Capacity of Election Management Bodies," the Cohort's first international conference was held in New Delhi in November of last year. Nearly 50 representatives from the EMBs of 11 different countries attended. In January 2023, ECI conducted the second conference with the theme "Use of Technology and Elections Integrity," which attracted over 40 participants from 16 different nations.