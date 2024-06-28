ECoR GM visits Sambalpur Railway Division

Bhubaneswar: During his two-day visit to Sambalpur Railway Division, East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal conducted an extensive inspection of Therubali-Titlagarh-Sambalpur and Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Road-Sambalpur City-Jarpada Railway Sections. During this visit, he reviewed various ongoing projects in the region.

Funkwal’s inspection tour included visits to the Railway stations at Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Bolangir, Barpali and Sambalpur in Therubali-Titlagarh-Sambalpur Railway Section. He also inspected the stations at Jharsuguda Road, Rengali, Sarla and Jarpada in Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Road-Sambalpur City-Jarpada Railway Section.

He examined several critical infrastructure projects, including the Freight Examination Facility with ROH (Routine Overhaul) at Sarla, the Crew Lobbies at Titlagarh and Sambalpur and Running Room at Sambalpur station.

Funkwal also inspected traffic facility works at various Railway Sidings associated with major industries, such as Vedanta Limited at Brundamal and Ambodala, Bhusan Power & Steel Limited at Lapanga and Aditya Aluminium Limited at Lapanga. He also held discussions with representatives of these industries to address operational needs and future collaborations.

Funkwal took stock of the passenger amenities available at the stations and reviewed the ongoing developmental activities and construction works across the railway sections. He interacted with the staff and officials to gather insights and suggestions for enhancing passenger services and proposed various modifications for further improvements. In addition, an Emergency Medical Services Facility was inaugurated at Sambalpur Railway station.

The General Manager also reviewed the ongoing redevelopment of Railway stations under the Amrit Station Scheme and instructed the officials concerned to expedite the work to ensure timely completion. Safety, operations, mobility, infrastructural development and passenger amenities, along with the progress of Amrit Stations, were given top priority during Funkwal’s inspection.

Tushar Kant Pandey, Divisional Railway Manager of Sambalpur Railway Division, along with senior officials accompanied the General Manager during the inspection.