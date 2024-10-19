ECoR launches drive against carrying crackers on trains

Bhubaneswar: With Diwali festival approaching, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a special drive to prevent illegal transportation of firecrackers and other inflammable items on trains.The ECoR has reiterated that carrying dangerous goods such as firecrackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol, kerosene and similar materials on passenger-carrying trains is punishable offence under the Railways Act, 1989, which can result in imprisonment of up to three years. To ensure safe train journeys during the festive season, ECoR has appealed to passengers to exercise caution and avoid carrying inflammable or explosive items while travelling. Co-passengers are also encouraged to remain vigilant and report any violations by informing the onboard staff, including Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Government Railway Police (GRP), TTEs, coach attendants, or station managers.

All three divisions under East Coast Railway—Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair—have been instructed to conduct a special safety drive involving stringent checks and continuous surveillance to prevent the transportation of firecrackers or other hazardous goods on passenger and Mail/Express trains during Diwali. The ECoR has urged passengers to immediately report any sightings of individuals carrying inflammable objects by calling the Railway Help Line Number 139. In addition to these security measures, ECoR has initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign through public announcements at railway stations to educate passengers about the dangers of carrying firecrackers. Special teams will also ensure the safe handling of parcels and luggage loaded in parcel vans.

To enhance safety, Train Escorting Teams and Meri Saheli Teams have been assigned to closely monitor both passengers and luggage for any signs of inflammable items. Adequate fire extinguishers and firefighting equipment have been strategically placed at stations, goods sheds, guard vans, AC coaches, pantry cars and locomotives.