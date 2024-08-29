ECoR loads 100.57 MT freight in 148 days

Bhubaneswar : The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has set a new benchmark in freight transportation by loading 100.57 million tonne (MT) of freight in just 148 days, during the current fiscal year of 2024-25, up to August 26, an official statement said. The ECoR had taken 152 days to reach the same figure in the 2023-24 fiscal year. As of August 26, 2024, the Railway has recorded a 3.37 per cent increase in freight loading, with 3.282 million tonne more loaded than in the corresponding period of the previous year, when 97.288 MT was loaded, it said. All three divisions under ECoR’s jurisdiction — Khurda Road, Waltair, and Sambalpur have significantly contributed to loading of freight including coal, raw material for steel plant, iron and steel, iron ore, cement, food grain, fertiliser, POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants), freight containers and other cargo.

In terms of division-wise contributions, Khurda Road division led with 64.32 MT of freight, followed by Waltair division with 27.675 MT and Sambalpur division with 8.575 MT, it said.