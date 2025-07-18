EC's SIR diabolical move to rig polls: Cong

Live
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar is a "deliberate and diabolical" move to rig elections through large-scale disenfranchisement, with Rahul Gandhi asking whether the poll body has completely become the BJP's "Election Chori branch".
Gandhi claimed that the Election Commission (EC) had been caught "red-handed" stealing votes in the name of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
The EC has all along maintained that the revision, being held after 22 years, will cleanse the voters' list of ineligible people, duplicate entries and include those eligible according to law to vote. Gandhi shared a post by Ajit Anjum, whose YouTube channel is running a series on SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.