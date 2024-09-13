ED arrest, SC interim bail, CBI arrest and now bail: A look at Delhi CM Kejriwal's journey

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be released on bail in connection with the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.



While turning down his distinct plea challenging arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Justice Surya Kant, heading a two-judge Bench, order CM Kejriwal's release on bail but restrained him from making any “public comments on merits of the case” pending trial before the court.

“The terms and conditions imposed by the coordinate Bench in the ED matter shall apply in this case also. The appellant (Kejriwal) shall remain present before the trial court on each and every date of hearing unless granted exemption. He shall fully cooperate with the trial court for expeditious completion of trial proceedings,” added the Justice Kant-led Bench.

In July this year, the top court granted interim bail to CM Kejriwal and referred to a larger Bench his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged liquor policy scam.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had passed the order granting interim bail, considering the fact that the right to life and liberty is sacrosanct, and CM Kejriwal has suffered incarceration of over 90 days, and that the legal questions involved in the matter require in-depth consideration by a larger Bench.

If released on interim bail, CM Kejriwal will not visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat, the apex court had said, adding that he will not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the Lt Governor of Delhi.

"He will not make any comment with regard to his role in the present case, and he will not interact with any of the witnesses and/or have access to any official files connected with the case," it had said.

Given below is the detailed timeline of CM Kejriwal’s journey against his arrest by the CBI and ED in the excise policy case.

September 13, 2024: SC grants bail to CM Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by the CBI. However, Justice Surya Kant, heading a two-judge Bench, turned down his distinct plea challenging arrest by the CBI.

September 6, 2024: SC flags delay in processing remission pleas of convicts lodged in prisons of Delhi, when CM Kejriwal is himself under judicial custody and cannot sign official files from Tihar Jail.

September 6, 2024: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court took cognisance of the CBI’s supplementary charge sheet and issued a production warrant for CM Kejriwal.

August 9, 2024: SC allowed bail pleas of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in ED as well as CBI case, saying that he cannot be kept behind bars for an unlimited period of time in hope of speedy completion of trial in the excise policy case.

August 27, 2024: SC granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases, directing her to regularly attend the trial proceedings and cooperate with the expeditious disposal of the trial.

August 14, 2024: SC issued notice on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in the corruption case as well on a distinct petition seeking bail. However, the top court refused to release him on interim bail in the CBI case.

August 5, 2024: Delhi HC dismissed CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in the CBI case and asked him to approach the trial court with his plea seeking release on interim bail.

July 12, 2024: SC granted him interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The top court referred to a larger Bench his plea challenging arrest and subsequent remand by the ED. Further, it asked CM Kejriwal to take a call on stepping down from his post. However, he remained in jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

June 26, 2024: CM Kejriwal was formally arrested by the CBI when he was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court. Later, he was sent to three-day CBI custody for interrogation.

June 26, 2024: CM Kejriwal withdrew his plea filed before the SC challenging the interim stay ordered by the Delhi HC on his release on regular bail in a money laundering case.

June 21, 2024: Delhi HC stayed the release of CM Kejriwal on ED’s plea challenging the trial court's bail order.

June 20, 2024: Vacation Judge Niyay Bindu of the Rouse Avenue Court granted regular bail to CM Kejriwal in the ED case and turned down the ED's plea for a stay on the order.

May 29, 2024: SC Registry refused to accept CM Kejriwal’s application seeking a seven-day extension of interim bail to undergo medical examinations.

May 17, 2024: ED filed its eighth charge sheet in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, formally naming AAP and the Delhi CM as accused.

May 10, 2024: In view of the Lok Sabha polls, SC ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in the money laundering case till June 1 and directed him to surrender on June 2.

April 15, 2024: SC issued notice on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the ED and subsequent remand.

April 9, 2024: Delhi HC dismissed the Delhi CM’s plea against the ED arrest, saying that the agency had enough material to arrest him.

March 22, 2024: CM Kejriwal withdrew the petition before the SC challenging his arrest by the ED, sought liberty to contest before the trial court for bail.

March 21, 2024: ED arrested CM Kejriwal who knocked on the SC’s doors after the Delhi HC denied him protection against "coercive action" by the central agency which had issued multiple summons to him.