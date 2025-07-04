ED concludes arguments in ‘National Herald’ case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday completed its arguments in the National Herald money laundering case at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, alleged that Young Indian Pvt Ltd-- linked to senior Congress leaders, was used to generate and launder illicit income amounting to ₹2,000 crore. He described the case as a “classic example of money laundering.”

Special Judge Vishal Gogne has directed the accused, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, to present their arguments on July 4.

During the hearing, the ED argued that Young Indian’s shareholding structure was nominal, and actual control rested with the Gandhi family. According to Raju, “The shareholding is just for namesake. The other accused are merely puppets. The real control lies with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.” The agency claimed that the purpose of the takeover was not to recover the ₹92 crore loaned to Associ-ated Journals Limited (AJL), but to gain control of properties valued at ₹2,000 crore. The ED also pointed out that only ₹50 lakh was paid by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to acquire AJL, a company which held prime real estate assets across India.