Live
Just In
ED continues searches at residence, office of TN minister Senthil Balaji’s aide
The sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued their searches at the residence and office of Kaliyappan, an aide of jailed Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, on Friday.
According to sources, a 12 member team from the ED has been conducting raids at the house and office of Kaliyappan a.k.a Tyre Mani since Thursday. The raids were conducted in Chakranagar in Paramathi Velur town in Namakkal district. Kaliyappan is a relative of Swaminathan, an influential DMK leader. His family ran a tyres business. The sleuths have found details of his assets, documents and bank accounts. On Friday, the officers took a cash counting machine and jewellery expert to assess the value.
The ED teams have been conducting raids at Kaliyappan's residence since yesterday evening. ED officials had conducted raids on properties at seven places in Coimbatore and Karur as part of the investigation into the money laundering case.