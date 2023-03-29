ED opens Kavitha's mobile phones

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court on Monday did not grant a stay on proceedings of the Enforcement Directorate's probe into the Delhi liquor scam, the probe agency on Tuesday opened the mobile phones of BRS leader K Kavitha. The ED had served notice on Kavitha on Monday saying that they would be opening the old mobile phones which she had submitted to them recently and asked her to be present at that time or send her authorised representative. The party general secretary and advocate Soma Bharat went to ED office on Tuesday. The ED officials opened the mobile phones in the presence of Kavitha's representative and examined the data in them.

They had taken the help of forensic experts and mobile phone technicians to open the phones and collect the data from the mobile phones. "The data retrieved from the mobiles will be used to ascertain Kavitha's role in the money laundering case booked after the Delhi liquor scam came to light," said officials. The data will also be sent to the forensic lab to establish it as evidence in the entire liquor scam episode. The BRS leader had so far appeared before the ED for questioning in Delhi thrice in March. The ED is likely to issue fresh notice asking her to come again for further questioning soon, party sources feel.











