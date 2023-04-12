ED Operate Raids In Uttar Pradesh For Allegedly Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out further raid in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday in connection with a continuing investigation into possible money laundering involving gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and individuals associated with him. A dozen locations, including Prayagraj and the environs around it, are the subject of the operations.



Ahmad is scheduled to go to Prayagraj from the Sabarmati Prison in Gujarat in order to appear in court there regarding the murder of Umesh Pal. A road squad from the Uttar Pradesh Police is transporting him. On February 24 of this year, Pal and his two police security guards were shot and killed outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, on February 25, a case was opened against Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two kids, assistants Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine other people based on a complaint made by Pal's wife. Ahmad was brought by the Uttar Pradesh Police from the Sabarmati Prison to Prayagraj on March 26 in order to present him in court.

However, as part of the money laundering probe against Ahmad and his wife in 2021, the ED had attached assets worth more than 8 crore rupees. At that time, it had also carried out some searches.