ED produces Amanatullah Khan in Delhi court

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday produced AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan before a Delhi court in a money laundering case. Khan was produced before Special Judge Rakesh Syal as the ED sought his 10-day custody, saying he was required to be confronted with other accused people and evidence in the case.

The counsel appearing for the accused challenged his arrest in the case. The arguments in the case are currently underway. Khan was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted a search at his residence in the Okhla area of the national capital earlier in the day.

More Stories
