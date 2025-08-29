ED questions jailed accused in Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun questioning key suspects lodged in prison in connection with the 2022 Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case. Officials said they secured court permission to interrogate the accused inside Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.

According to investigators, funds from overseas were allegedly routed through multiple bank accounts to support the accused, including Shariq and his associate Maaz Munir. Authorities have also traced money transfers through the bank account of Shariq’s mother. The ED is probing these financial links to identify the sources of funding, some of which are suspected to have originated from certain Muslim-majority countries.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier taken over the probe after preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had conspired to carry out blasts at multiple locations across the country. Investigators said the raw materials for making explosive devices were procured online.

The blast took place on 19 November 2022 when a pressure cooker bomb accidentally exploded inside an autorickshaw near Kankanady in Mangaluru.

The prime accused, Shariq, and the autorickshaw driver, Purushotham, sustained serious injuries and were hospitalised. Shariq was later shifted to Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital under tight NIA and police security.

Shariq had been absconding after being named the prime accused in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, registered at the Shivamogga Rural Police Station in September 2022. He had rented a house in Mysuru before travelling towards Mangaluru via Hunasuru, Madikeri, and BC Road. The blast occurred when he was on his way to Pumpwell in an autorickshaw.

Following the incident, state BJP president at the time, Nalin Kumar Kateel, handed over financial assistance of ₹5 lakh and a new autorickshaw to driver Purushotham Poojary, who was injured in the explosion.

Officials said the ED’s financial probe is expected to complement the NIA’s ongoing investigation into the wider conspiracy.